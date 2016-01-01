Dr. Deborah Gahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Gahr, MD
Dr. Deborah Gahr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Hudson River Gynecology PC133 E 58th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 410-0907
- Cigna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962490557
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gahr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gahr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.