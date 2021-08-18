Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0624
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8800
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely think she is the greatest neurologist around. I enjoy visits with her. She knows all about CSF leaks which is hard to find. I went to two neurologist who had no clue about them before I found her.
About Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023036340
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.