Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
36 years of experience
Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Fishman works at Pediatric Eye Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Wilmette, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Associates
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Eye Associates
    3612 Lake Ave Ste 2C, Wilmette, IL 60091
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    satellite office
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 212, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Headache
Lazy Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2022
    We just left our final appointment with Dr. Fishman. My daughter, unfortunately, is no longer classified as "pediatric" (even though she will always be my baby!). We have been with Dr. Fishman since my daughter was a year old. She has provided amazing care for a child who had a wide variety of vision issues. We were blessed to have Dr. Fishman, her associate, and office staff in our lives for nearly 18 years. My only regrets are that she doesn't see adults and that I didn't write this review earlier! Your child is definitely in excellent hands with Dr. Fishman.
    — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1982659314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Indiana University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Ohio State University
    Residency
    Internship
    Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

