Overview

Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Pediatric Eye Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Wilmette, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.