Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
About Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861418725
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.