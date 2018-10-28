Overview

Dr. Deborah Feldman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Feldman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Glastonbury, CT, West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.