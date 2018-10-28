See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New Britain, CT
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deborah Feldman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Feldman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Glastonbury, CT, West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Hospital of Central Connecticut
    100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5266
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    435 Lewis Ave Ste 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
  4. 4
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
  5. 5
    Prenatal Testing Center
    85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
  6. 6
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    704 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2884
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 28, 2018
    Amazing!! I can’t say enough great things about her. The most sincere, knowledgeable, patient and understanding doctor around! Takes time to answer questions- a wealth of knowledge. Saw me at my highest (when I lost a baby late) and also saw me through my two rainbow babies. Wouldn’t be here without her. I trust her 100% and can’t recommend her enough!!!!! An angel on Earth!!
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1619980208
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
