Dr. Deborah Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Fein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Fein works at
Locations
-
1
Pattner & Grodstein MD PA177 N Dean St Ste 207, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-0446
-
2
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 503-1401Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care155 Bergen Blvd, Fairview, NJ 07022 Directions (201) 941-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fein?
One of the best doctors I have ever seen. She cam into the appointment having reviewed many past test results and having a good handle on my medical and family history. She spent about 45 minutes during the exam, almost all of which was spent talking to me and understanding my issues and history better. She ordered some tests and sent me an email on a Friday night explaining the results. Who does that? I can't recommend her any higher. Well worth the long wait I needed to get an appointment.
About Dr. Deborah Fein, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013998210
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fein speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.