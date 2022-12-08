Dr. Deborah Ekery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Ekery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Ekery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ekery's training is exceptional. She is respectful of her patients and takes the time to explain and fully answer their questions.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912908807
- Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
