Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO
Overview
Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Deborah L. Dykema DO PC20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 978-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a breath of fresh air. I have been going to Dr. Dykema for a few years now. She takes care of her patients, listens and provides the services I need. Looks at alternatives rather than pumping her patients up with pharmaceuticals. In other words, she wants to keep her patients healthy and allow you body to do its job. Her waiting room is quiet and peaceful. I never have to wait to long either.
About Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix General Hospital
- Rotating Family Practice Internship
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mich State
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dykema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dykema accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dykema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.