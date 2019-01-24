Overview

Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Distefano works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.