Dr. Demaree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Demaree, DO
Overview
Dr. Deborah Demaree, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Community Hospital East
Dr. Demaree works at
Locations
Hoosier School Benefit Trust Washington7910 E Washington St Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-7852
Murphy's Landing Medical Center6925 S Harding St Ste B-1, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Directions (317) 497-6140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Demaree is without question one of the finest doctors that I have ever encountered. She treats every single patient as if they are one of her own family. Every person that I have talk to that sees her and they are many says the exact same thing. She is certainly one of the best if not the best. Thoughtful, patient and truly concerned.
About Dr. Deborah Demaree, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Community Hospital East
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demaree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demaree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Demaree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demaree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demaree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demaree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.