Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Coy, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Coy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 405 Northfield Ave Lowr LEVEL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coy?
We have had no complaints. All of the doctors we have been to have been informative and accommodating.
About Dr. Deborah Coy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1730261496
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coy speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.