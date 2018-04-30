Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Burleson Office312 E Renfro St Ste 105, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 426-6887
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
We recently started seeing Dr. Cook and really like her! I was concerned about having to leave a message to get an appointment, but the staff is quick to call back with a time to come in. The office wait time is only about 10 minutes and she doesn't make us feel rushed.
About Dr. Deborah Cook, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457301962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.