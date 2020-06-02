Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Consoli works at
Locations
-
1
Ebersole-kohl-zerby-consoli1040 REED AVE, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8239
-
2
Gynecology Exeter Tower Health Medical Group4885 Demoss Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-2500
-
3
Reading Hospital420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Consoli?
I first saw Dr.Consoli after numerous appointments with other physicians, trying to find the cause of my pelvic pain & abnormal bleeding. She listened to me & made me feel so comfortable & then recommended a laparoscopy to further investigate the issues I was having. She explained everything so thoroughly & did such a wonderful job. She ended up finding endometriosis in my pelvis after years of wondering what was happening with my body. Absolutely the best doctor I’ve ever seen!
About Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316980857
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Consoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Consoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Consoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consoli works at
Dr. Consoli has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Consoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.