Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Cantrell works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Vertigo and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.