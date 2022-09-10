Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Cantrell works at
Locations
1
Deborah T Combs-cantrell MD PA405 State Highway 121 Byp Bldg A, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 869-3448
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantrell?
I and everyone I have recommended to Dr. Cantrell have been very happy with her extraordinary knowledge, sincere concern and the professional care. She has made a huge difference in my condition and my friends. She has a superior ability to diagnose and treat. I recommend her her without reservation.
About Dr. Deborah Cantrell, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326144304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrell works at
Dr. Cantrell has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Vertigo and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.