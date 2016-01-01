Overview

Dr. Deborah Collier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Collier works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Charlestown, MA, Chelsea, MA and Lynn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.