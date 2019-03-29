Overview

Dr. Deborah Co, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Co works at Upp Rad Onc At Monroeville in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.