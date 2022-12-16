Dr. Deborah Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Chong, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2300
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 120, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 722-4739Monday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Dr Chong is a great doctor and one I would highly recommend. I have complete trust in her. She always explains everything so thoroughly.
About Dr. Deborah Chong, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841318284
Education & Certifications
- Texas Retina Associates, Vitreoretinal Fellowship
- University of Michigan, Ophthalmology
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chong speaks Chinese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.