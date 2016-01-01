Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Cavanaugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
- 1 6401 University Ave NE Ste F140, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (800) 468-3120
Columbia Park Medical Group PA4000 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421 Directions (800) 468-3120
M. Health Fairview Clinic Fridley6341 University Ave Ne, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 572-5700
- Hennepin Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Psychiatry
