Dr. Deborah Caserta-Brunson, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (63)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deborah Caserta-Brunson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. 

Dr. Caserta-Brunson works at Dr. Deborah A Caserta-Brunson MD in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Deborah A Caserta-Brunson MD
    2044 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, CT 06460 (203) 877-3728

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bridgeport Hospital
  Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr Brunson and staff are EXCELLENT! She makes sure that you are just as serious as she is with your health. I've been a patient for over 15 years and my health has never been better!
    About Dr. Deborah Caserta-Brunson, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1659392363
    Dr. Deborah Caserta-Brunson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caserta-Brunson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Caserta-Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Caserta-Brunson works at Dr. Deborah A Caserta-Brunson MD in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Caserta-Brunson's profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Caserta-Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caserta-Brunson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caserta-Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caserta-Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

