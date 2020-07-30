Overview

Dr. Deborah Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.