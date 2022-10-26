Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Center for Midwifery & Women's Health24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 550, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 957-1245Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Woodbridge2028 Opitz Blvd Ste A, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-7181
Reston Hospital Center1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-9000
Winchester Medical Center Inc1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have seen Dr. Bowers many times in connection with various men's health issues. She is absolutely fantastic. I have not had such a responsive, helpful and empathic doctor in decades. She is a real credit to her profession and she is now my go-to doctor.
About Dr. Deborah Bowers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871645317
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
