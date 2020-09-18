See All Neurologists in Pensacola, FL
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Deborah Boland, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Boland works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-2554
    Beyond Trust Home Care LLC
    3903 Northdale Blvd Ste 100E, Tampa, FL 33624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 981-4403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Does her best to solve or keeps trying to solve any problems I may be having. Questions and will take the time to question again, until she figures out what the heck you are talking about????
    Elaine — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Deborah Boland, DO

    • Neurology
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1093976680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Boland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

