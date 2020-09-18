Dr. Deborah Boland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Boland, DO
Overview
Dr. Deborah Boland, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Boland works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2554
-
2
Beyond Trust Home Care LLC3903 Northdale Blvd Ste 100E, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 981-4403
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boland?
Does her best to solve or keeps trying to solve any problems I may be having. Questions and will take the time to question again, until she figures out what the heck you are talking about????
About Dr. Deborah Boland, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093976680
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boland accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boland works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.