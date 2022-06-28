See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Deborah Carney, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Deborah Carney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. 

Dr. Carney works at Port Jeff Medical Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Jeff Medical Care
    410 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 642-1100
  2. 2
    500 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 828-5894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 28, 2022
My internist moved out of state years ago leaving me with an unsolved 20+ year old medical issue. I have since been bouncing from internist to internist looking for someone who would take into consideration my history, beliefs, and theories. My goal was to find an internist that was up for a challenge and would work with me as a person and not as a paycheck. Deborah was recommended to me through a friend and my experience with her has been life changing! Together we have solved my 20+ year old issue. I cannot thank or recommend her enough. She clearly demonstrates that she cares about both her patients physical and mental wellbeing!
Janet Savino — Jun 28, 2022
About Dr. Deborah Carney, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912369935
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deborah Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carney works at Port Jeff Medical Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Carney’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

