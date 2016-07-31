Dr. Deborah Birnbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Birnbaum, DO
Dr. Deborah Birnbaum, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Logan Heights Family Health Center823 Gateway Center Way, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 515-2300
Tanaka Medical Clinic2204 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 515-2355
- Aetna
Outstanding Dr., she listens to your concerns, then discusses the best way to approach the situation with your input !!
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
