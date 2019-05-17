Overview

Dr. Deborah Bershel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Bershel works at Davis Square Family Practice Somerville, MA in Somerville, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.