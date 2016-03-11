Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD
Dr. Deborah Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Main Optical1111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 547-3352
Medical Eye Associates S.C.201 N Mayfair Rd # 525, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (262) 547-3352
Medical Eye Associates111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 363-5333
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bernstein is so knowledgeable and professional. She doesn't talk down to you, but puts you at ease by explaining everything that is happening. My in-office surgical procedure was painless, quick, and comfortable because of her confidence and experience. I would highly recommend her to anyone with unusual or complicated eye issues.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326005919
- Rush Presbyterian/St Lukes Med Center
- Rush-Prsby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
