Dr. Deborah Benzil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Benzil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Twinsburg, OH.
Dr. Benzil works at
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Benzil is fantastic. She is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and has a great bedside manner. Everyone on her team helped me make my spinal surgery a success. The day of surgery, I was extremely nervous and apprehensive about the procedure. She answered all of my questions and helped me feel at ease. I would highly recommend her and her practice
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306954029
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Benzil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benzil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benzil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Benzil works at
Dr. Benzil has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Broken Neck and Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benzil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.