Overview

Dr. Deborah Bartholomew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Ohio State Obstetrics and Gynecology Worthington in Worthington, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.