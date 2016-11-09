Dr. Deborah Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Bain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Bain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Bain works at
Locations
Frisco Lebanon Medical Center4851 Legacy Dr Ste 301, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 294-0808
Pediatric and Adult Reconstructive Center for Urology Pllc5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2300, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 294-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Bain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083700314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
