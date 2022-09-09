Overview

Dr. Deborah Axelrod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Axelrod works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.