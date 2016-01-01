Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD is a dermatologist in Franklin, IN. Dr. Armstrong completed a residency at Iu School Of Med. She currently practices at Steven A Weber MD and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Armstrong is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Franklin Dermatology18 E STATE ROAD 44, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 736-0040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Deborah Armstrong, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275530362
Education & Certifications
- Iu School Of Med
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.