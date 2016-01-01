Dr. Deborah Amdur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amdur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Amdur, MD
Dr. Deborah Amdur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Harden Davis LLC1555 Howell Branch Rd Ste C206, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 620-2319Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Deborah Amdur, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790732477
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Amdur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amdur accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amdur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amdur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amdur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amdur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amdur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.