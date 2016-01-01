Dr. Deborah Amann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Deborah Amann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.
Locations
Nightingales Home Health Agency LLC8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 700, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 907-6238
Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc.9403 Kenwood Rd Ste B120, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 646-8759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Deborah Amann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.