Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Alpert works at
Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Rheumatology Clinic1828 W LAKE AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 869-5727
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3985
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
explains things well that you can understand, takes her time with you and is very thorough, very knowledgeable, I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Deborah Alpert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124150834
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpert speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.