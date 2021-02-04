See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Deborah Allen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Docere Foundation

Dr. Allen works at Bronxcare Health System in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BronxCare Health System
    1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 590-1800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bronxcare Orthopaedics
    199 Mount Eden Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 992-7669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2021
    The doctor is awesome, she knows what she's doing, I like her a lot
    C. S. — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Deborah Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1184747693
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Docere Foundation
    Residency
    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at Bronxcare Health System in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

