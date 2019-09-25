Overview

Dr. Deborah Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.