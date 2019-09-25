Dr. Deborah Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Thurmond Eye Associates PA1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-3171
- 2 189 S Shelby St, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 777-7200
-
3
Thurmond Eye Associates2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 507-4500
-
4
Thurmond Eye Associates PA222 E Ridge Rd Ste 110, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 777-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
I trust Dr Alexander with my eyes. She is the ultimate professional.
About Dr. Deborah Alexander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306844097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.