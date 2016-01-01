Dr. Deborah Adcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Adcock, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Adcock, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.
Dr. Adcock works at
Locations
Sterling Dental Center2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 219-5882
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Adcock, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720013261
Education & Certifications
- Herman Hosp
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adcock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adcock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adcock.
