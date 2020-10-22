Dr. Debora Sportiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sportiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debora Sportiello, MD
Dr. Debora Sportiello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Milwaukee Ob & Gyn Sc2457 N Mayfair Rd Ste 103, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 476-0306
Aurora Lakeland Medical CenterW3985 County Road Nn, Elkhorn, WI 53121 Directions (262) 741-2303
Aurora Health Center Lake Geneva146 E Geneva Sq, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Directions (262) 249-5000
I never thought I could replace my ob/gyn when she retired last year. I saw Dr Sportiello today and it was a fantastic experience. She was very thorough and very gentle. I am just thrilled to work with her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Sportiello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sportiello accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sportiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sportiello has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sportiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sportiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sportiello.
