Dr. Debora Sportiello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Sportiello works at Milwaukee Ob & Gyn Sc in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Elkhorn, WI and Lake Geneva, WI. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.