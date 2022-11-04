Dr. Debora McClary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debora McClary, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debora McClary, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Glendale18700 N 64th Dr Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 995-0822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
My first in person visit to talk about my resection, I left feeling so comfortable with her. Trusted her immensely. Just had my surgery 10/19 and doing great. All is healing well. Love her! Both pre and post office visits I was seen on time. Never made me feel rushed!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528067949
- Mayo Grad Sch
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Central Washington University
- General Surgery
Dr. McClary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClary has seen patients for Constipation, Appendicitis and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. McClary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClary.
