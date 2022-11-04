Overview

Dr. Debora McClary, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. McClary works at Arizona Preferred Surgeons in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Appendicitis and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.