Dr. Debendra Pattanaik, MD
Dr. Debendra Pattanaik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Christ Community Health Services Inc.1211 Union Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 758-7888
Veterans Affairs Medical Center Memphis Tennessee1030 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 523-8990Monday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
I have been searching for years for a doctor who would help me with my autoimmune disease. After being dismissed by many doctors, I finally had to resort to going to a pain clinic. My pain had become so bad that I could not function. My doctor at the pain clinic convinced me not to give up on finding a doctor who could diagnose me. After careful research, I found Dr. Pattanaik. Thanks to his knowledge and persistence, I have my life back. I can never thank him enough.
About Dr. Debendra Pattanaik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Pattanaik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattanaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattanaik has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pattanaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattanaik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattanaik.
