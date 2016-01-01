Dr. Gee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debbie Gee, MD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Gee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2741 Indian School Rd NE Ste 206, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 837-9782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debbie Gee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932296100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
