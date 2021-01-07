Overview

Dr. Debbie Ford, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Ford works at La Frontera Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.