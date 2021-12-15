Overview

Dr. Debbie Foley, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Foley works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chondrocalcinosis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.