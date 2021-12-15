See All Rheumatologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Debbie Foley, DO

Rheumatology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Debbie Foley, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Foley works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chondrocalcinosis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Rheumatology of Oklahoma
    6114 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-8840
    Debbie Gladd Foley
    6116 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-8840

  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Chondrocalcinosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Chondrocalcinosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 15, 2021
    This was my 1st time to see Dr. Foley and I was highly impressed! She spends time with you and listens to everything you have to say. You may not like everything she says but she is honest and is definitely there to help you. Lets face the facts...truth hurts sometimes. I haven't ever seen a Dr that was a through as she was. I left there with a lot of testing to go thru and blood work. I haven't ever seen anyone who cared enough to rule things out or to see if there truly is something going on beyond the norm. She absolutely gives you a peace of mind. I was referred to Dr. Foley and it was worth the 1hr and 45 min drive to see her especially when you feel your care had been neglected. Her staff was absolutely exceptional. Mackenzie was so sweet and didn't make you feel unwelcomed. The lady at the front desk was very nice and welcoming. She greeted you and tells you she is glad to see you and thanks you for choosing their facility. Overall was the best experience! Highly Recommended!
    — Dec 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debbie Foley, DO

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma HSC
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debbie Foley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Foley’s profile.

    Dr. Foley has seen patients for Chondrocalcinosis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

