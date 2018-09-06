Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Fibel works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Lexington, Kentucky2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 800-8342
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fibel?
It would be difficult to find another physician who has the same level of medical expertise, knowledge and experience as Dr Fibel, coupled with the ability to show compassion and understanding. Dr. Fibel actually listens, truly listens to you as a patient. Thank you Dr Fibel.
About Dr. Debbie Fibel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891770301
Education & Certifications
- University Ky Med Center
- Univ Ky Med Ctr
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fibel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fibel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fibel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fibel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fibel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fibel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.