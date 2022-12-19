Overview

Dr. Debbie Berlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Berlin works at North Florida Surgeons in Middleburg, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.