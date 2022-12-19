Dr. Debbie Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Berlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Berlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
North Florida Surgeons Clay County1658 St Vincents Way Ste 210, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 278-5088
North Florida Surgeons Clay County1555 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 278-5088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up being referred to Dr. Berlin after waiting a couple of months to be see my dermatologist. I was afraid this was going to delay my situation further, but they got me in immediately and scheduled the surgery. Her office staff was very efficient and worked through any complications. Everyone was friendly and professional throughout the process. The surgery went well and I would go to Dr. Berlin again.
About Dr. Debbie Berlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245288471
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Fitz Simons Army Mc
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Mit)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
