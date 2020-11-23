Overview

Dr. Debbie Bakes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bakes works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.