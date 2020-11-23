Dr. Debbie Bakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Bakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debbie Bakes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bakes listened and answer all my questions, my appointment did not feel rushed, and she explained my condition well. Friendly environment, trustworthy doctor, highly recommend!
About Dr. Debbie Bakes, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1134415060
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakes has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.