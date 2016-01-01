Dr. Sundi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debasish Sundi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debasish Sundi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sundi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8155
-
2
James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 685-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundi?
About Dr. Debasish Sundi, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477794113
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundi works at
Dr. Sundi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.