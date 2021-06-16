Dr. Debasish Mridha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mridha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debasish Mridha, MD
Overview
Dr. Debasish Mridha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Mridha works at
Locations
Manc4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 201, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debasish Mridha, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bengali
- 1851327159
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Neurology
Dr. Mridha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mridha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mridha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mridha has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mridha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mridha speaks Bengali.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mridha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mridha.
