Dr. Debasis Sahoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debasis Sahoo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH.
Dr. Sahoo works at
Locations
South Pointe Hospital20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (888) 528-0156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very through Doctor , always follow up with patients , he diagnosed my Sarcoidosis, and with his continued care my sarcoidosis is stabilized
About Dr. Debasis Sahoo, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1376701458
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahoo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.