Dr. Debasis Dasgupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Dasgupta works at Prime Internal Medicine Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.